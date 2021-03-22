Live

Watch CBSN Live

Avon cutting 600 corporate jobs

Avon is cutting another 600 positions from its corporate sector. Also, auto recalls are expanding to companies such as BMW, Chrysler, Ford, and Honda. Jill Wagner reports on the day's top financial stories
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.