Author takes cross-country road trip to explore what holds America together Francis Barry and his wife traveled coast to coast in a 2017 Winnebago RV in the fall of 2020, heading West along the Lincoln Highway and returning through the South. Along the way, he had many conversations about the state of the U.S., captured in the book "Back Roads and Better Angels: a Journey into the Heart of American Democracy." Barry joins CBS News to discuss what he learned.