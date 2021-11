Author Sam Quinones explores fentanyl crisis in new book “The Least of Us” Sam Quinones’ book, "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic,” defined the opioid epidemic. The author is now out with a new book, “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth,” and it's a wake-up call to a changing world. Jeff Glor has the details.