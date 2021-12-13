CBS News App
Search continues for victims of deadly tornadoes
Negotiating with the Taliban to save lives in Afghanistan
Jill Biden on being first lady
Satellite images show path of destruction from deadly tornado outbreak
New telescope will allow scientists to look back in time
RFK's children speak out on Sirhan Sirhan
Chris Wallace leaving Fox News for CNN
Anne Rice, "Interview with the Vampire" author, dies at 80
Vicente Fernández, iconic Mexican singer who elevated mariachi music, dies at 81
Author Anne Rice dies at 80 years old
Anne Rice, the famed gothic author who penned “Interview With a Vampire” has died. She was 80.
