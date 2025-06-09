Australian reporter covering Los Angeles protests shot with rubber bullet by police officer A correspondent for Australian news outlet 9News was shot with a rubber bullet fired by a police officer while she was covering the Los Angeles protests. The moment was captured on video moments after she finished a live report. The outlet confirmed the incident, saying the U.S. correspondent, Lauren Tomasi, was shot in the leg by the officer "who was standing guard in the city's downtown district." The publisher of the outlet said the correspondent and her camera operator "are safe and will continue their essential work covering these events."