Austin Tice's mother on U.S. efforts to bring her son home after 10 years President Biden says the U.S. government is certain that Syria has held U.S. journalist Austin Tice in its custody and is calling on Damascus to cooperate with efforts to bring him home. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano speak with Austin's mother Debra Tice on the efforts to bring her son home after 10 years.