Audio emerges of Trump praising Gov. Tim Walz for handling of riots after George Floyd death CBS News has obtained audio from 2020 of former President Donald Trump saying he fully agreed with how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was handling the unrest in his state after George Floyd's murder. Trump and Republicans have hammered Walz over the riots since he became Kamala Harris' running mate, accusing him of inaction. CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small has more.