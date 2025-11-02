Auctioneer Aurel Bac, "the Indiana Jones of watches" Auctioneer Aurel Bacs knows what makes watch enthusiasts tick, as he puts exquisite, rare and vintage timepieces on the auction block. For 30 years, Bacs (whose love of watches began as a teenager in Zurich) has sold luxury timepieces at the world's most celebrated auction houses. Over the past decade, he and his wife, Livia Russo, partnering with Phillips Auctioneers, have been responsible for $1.6 billion in watch sales, catering to thousands of collectors from around the world. Correspondent Mark Strassmann talks with the flamboyant Bacs, the man some have called "the Indiana Jones of watches," who says watch collecting is not rational: "It's a love affair, and you cannot put limits on love."