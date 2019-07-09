News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Ross Perot, who shook up presidential politics in the 90s, has died
Indiana family breaks silence on toddler's cruise ship death
Trump says he'll look "carefully" at Acosta's past handling of Epstein
Trump's threats of ICE raids keep immigrants on edge
California lawmakers OK stricter standard for deadly police force
Accusers speak out after Jeffrey Epstein charged and jailed
Bible shortage feared if Trump tariffs hit Chinese paper
Court rules that Trump can't block critics on Twitter
McConnell gets challenger in retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Attorney breaks down Epstein, Spacey cases