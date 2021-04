Attacker sues Uber driver he beat up, demanding $5 million There’s rising controversy after Benjamin Golden, the former Taco Bell executive who was captured on video assaulting an Uber driver, announced he’s suing the driver. Golden was arrested for the October 2015 attack on Edward Caban in Orange County, California. Now Golden claims Caban recorded him illegally and wants $5 million. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the case.