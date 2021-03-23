Live

Atlantic City ponders future as casinos close

Mayor Don Guardian faces the reality that his city is potentially losing four major casinos in a town famous for gambling. Online gambling and out-of-state competition in the last decade has hurt Atlantic City's bottom line. Michelle Miller reports.
