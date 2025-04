At least 34 killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city during Palm Sunday celebrations At least 34 people are dead and dozens are wounded after two ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy, Ukraine, as people were gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday. It was the deadliest Russian attack so far this year and comes after President Trump's envoy met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in an effort to negotiate a ceasefire. CBS News' Leigh Kiniry is tracking developments from London.