At least 23 dead in historic West Virginia flooding The death toll from the deadly flooding in West Virginia has climbed to 23 and is expected to increase. The governor has called in hundreds of national guardsmen to help with search and rescue efforts. The trouble began Thursday from heavy rains, destroying several homes. The body of a missing four-year-old boy was recovered Friday after he was swept away in floodwaters outside his home, and many more are missing. Kris Van Cleave reports from the hard-hit community of White Sulphur Springs.