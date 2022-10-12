Assessing the impact of Latino voters on upcoming races CBS News is examining the increasing power of Latino voters. "CBS Reportes: El Poder" is set to premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CBS News streaming network. It includes reporting on the rightward shift of Hispanic voters in southern Texas. CBS News political director Fin Gomez, CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez, and the president of Solidarity Strategies, Chuck Rocha, join “Red and Blue” to discuss the impact of Latino voters on the midterms.