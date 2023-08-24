Watch CBS News

How did Nikki Haley do at the first GOP debate?

A day after the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 election cycle, Katon Dawson, former South Carolina GOP chair and surrogate for the Nikki Haley campaign, joined CBS News to discuss Haley's showing Wednesday night.
