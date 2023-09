Assessing Nikki Haley's performance at the second Republican debate In one of the sharpest lines of the second Republican debate, Nikki Haley told Vivek Ramaswamy: "Honestly every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say." Kirsten Kukowski, adviser for a Haley-backed super PAC, joins "America Decides" to discuss the former South Carolina governor's performance.