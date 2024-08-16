Assessing New York City's new safety measures for the subway New York City Mayor Eric Adams has touted the success of a pilot program pairing MTA police officers with mental health professionals in an effort to make the subway systems safer. The subway co-response outreach teams, also known as the SCOUT Program, focuses on getting New Yorkers with severe mental illness connected to services and supportive housing. Since the program launched last fall, the SCOUT team has moved nearly 100 individuals out of the subway system and into care. CBS News New York reporter Elijah Westbrook has more.