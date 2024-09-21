As weight loss drugs explode in popularity, are online marketplaces safe? Weight loss drugs are exploding in popularity, with 1 in 8 Americans saying they have tried medications like Ozempic and Wegovy to tackle everything from diabetes to weight loss, among other conditions. As demand rises, many people are turning to copycat alternatives, or compounded versions, of the drugs. CBS News Confirmed looked into the marketplace for these alternatives and found plenty of gray area, with little oversight or protection for consumers.