As Taliban forms new government, U.S. works to process Afghan refugees in Doha, Qatar The Taliban is unveiling its new government after claiming full control of Afghanistan. Militants were seeing firing weapons into the air in Kabul on Tuesday in an effort to disperse hundreds of protesters. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the latest, and then CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN from Doha, Qatar, to discuss the U.S. relocation efforts for Afghan refugees overseas.