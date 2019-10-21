AOC Endorses Sanders
New Orleans Crane Implosion
Deadly Army Accident
Syria Drawdown
Fentanyl Drug Bust
Brexit News
Janis Joplin
Herbert Hoover
Harriet Tubman
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Tornado hits Dallas leaving widespread damage and power outages
House Democrats to introduce election interference bill
U.S. troops are not coming home from Syria, and some may stay there
The uncharted road to the impeachment and removal of a president
4 dead from Legionnaires' outbreak linked to hot tubs
Implosion at Hard Rock Hotel site topples crane onto New Orleans street
Klobuchar on 2020 Dems: Difference between "plan and a pipe dream"
Pelosi leads congressional delegation in Afghanistan visit
$1.25 million worth of fentanyl seized in Southern California
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Boston
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Nation watches landmark opioid trial
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue