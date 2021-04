Arthritis drug Celebrex not as risky for heart as suspected, study finds Some of the more than 50 million Americans with arthritis may benefit from data published in the New England Journal of Medicine showing the popular arthritis painkiller Celebrex is just as safe as drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.