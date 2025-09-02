Arkansas jury finds car insurance giant shortchanged some customers with "totaled" cars An Arkansas jury recently found car insurance giant State Farm shortchanged drivers with "totaled" cars, and similar lawsuits across the country could put money back into consumers' pockets. State Farm is fighting the lawsuits, telling CBS News that the company "always seeks to pay what we owe within the terms of the policy to help our customers recover from a loss." CBS News consumer correspondent Ash-har Quraishi has the details.