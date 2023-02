Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP State of the Union response Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been tapped by the GOP to deliver the State of the Union response. CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa and Matt Gorman, former NRCC communications director and vice president of Targeted Victory, explain what this decision signifies for the direction of the party and what they're seeing from GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls.