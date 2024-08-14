Arizona court rules a fetus can be called an "unborn human being" on pamphlet for voters Arizona is one of at least 8 states in which voters will decide the future of abortion access in November. On Wednesday, an Arizona court ruled that a fetus can be referred to as an "unborn human being" on an informational pamphlet being provided to voters about the ballot measure over whether the state constitution will guarantee a right to an abortion. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joins "America Decides" to discuss the ruling and the ballot measure.