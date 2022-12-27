Watch CBS News

Ariz. Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs wants Kari Lake sanctioned: CBS News Flash Dec. 27, 2022

Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs of Arizona and Maricopa County have asked a court to sanction Kari Lake after a judge ruled against Lake's attempt to declare herself the winner of the November election. The FDA says 4 lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been recalled over concerns it could raise the risk of cancer. And NYC is prepping for its big New Year’s Eve bash: The 7-foot high numbers, 20-23, have been installed on top of One Times Square.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.