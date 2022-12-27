Ariz. Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs wants Kari Lake sanctioned: CBS News Flash Dec. 27, 2022 Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs of Arizona and Maricopa County have asked a court to sanction Kari Lake after a judge ruled against Lake's attempt to declare herself the winner of the November election. The FDA says 4 lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been recalled over concerns it could raise the risk of cancer. And NYC is prepping for its big New Year’s Eve bash: The 7-foot high numbers, 20-23, have been installed on top of One Times Square.