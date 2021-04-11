Live

Watch CBSN Live

Architect losses sight, but not his "vision"

Successful architect Chris Downey lost his sight due to cancer, but he has not let it sideline his career. CBS News correspondent John Blackstone reports on how he adapted his work process to continue doing what he loves.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.