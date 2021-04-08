Apple car coming soon?

Live

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has sped up its plans to manufacture a car and has set a ship date for 2019. Brian Tong, host and editor of CNET's "Apple Byte" joins Contessa Brewer on CBSN with more.
