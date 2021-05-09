Live

Watch CBSN Live

Apple apologizes for slowing down old iPhones

Apple is apologizing after admitting a software update deliberately slowed some older iPhones. Apple is discounting the cost of battery replacements on certain phones. CNET's Dan Ackerman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the controversy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.