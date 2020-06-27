App aims to help marginalized Americans care for their mental health With a pandemic, an economic crisis and a civil rights movement embroiling Americans all at once, many are looking for ways to cope with increased stress and anxiety. Michelle Miller takes a look at Shine, a new app designed to connect with people of color who are currently bearing the brunt of the struggles. She speaks to the app's founders, and a frontline nurse who said it was "absolutely" a factor in her mental health recovery.