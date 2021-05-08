Live

Anti-Trump texts from ousted FBI agent released

Peter Strzok has been removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team after anti-Trump texts he sent to his colleague were discovered. CBS News has obtained those texts, which included "OMG he's an idiot" and "he's awful."
