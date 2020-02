Massachusetts files lawsuit against Juul E-cigarette giant Juul is being sued by another U.S. state – this time, Massachusetts is blaming Juul for “a public health crisis” over the state’s youth being addicted to nicotine. The state attorney general has claimed that the company’s purpose was not to get adults to stop smoking as originally advertised, but rather to try and get young people into vaping. Anna Werner breaks down the lawsuit’s details.