Anita Dunn on what to expect from Harris' upcoming DNC acceptance speech Anita Dunn, a longtime top aide to President Biden, has transitioned from the White House to advising the pro-Harris super PAC Future Forward. As the Democratic National Convention unfolds in Chicago, Dunn speaks to "CBS Mornings" about Vice President Kamala Harris' new role as the party's nominee, the DNC's message to voters and what to expect from Harris' upcoming speech and debate with former President Donald Trump.