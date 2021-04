Angelina Jolie removes female organs amid cancer fears When doctors told actress Angelina Jolie, 39, that her risk of developing ovarian cancer was 50%, she chose to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. Jolie said she wants other women at risk to know their options. And, strong new evidence shows that eating whole-grain cereal fiber for breakfast can add years to your life. Doctors Jon LaPook and Holly Phillips join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to tell us more.