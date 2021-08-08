Live

Watch CBSN Live

What's next for Cuomo after another accuser speaks out in exclusive CBS News interview

The woman who filed a criminal complaint against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has spoken publicly for the first time. Brittany Commisso, who was identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in the state attorney general's scathing report, granted an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union. Josh Solomon, a capitol bureau reporter for the newspaper, joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss what is next in the impeachment process.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.