What's next for Cuomo after another accuser speaks out in exclusive CBS News interview The woman who filed a criminal complaint against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has spoken publicly for the first time. Brittany Commisso, who was identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in the state attorney general's scathing report, granted an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union. Josh Solomon, a capitol bureau reporter for the newspaper, joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss what is next in the impeachment process.