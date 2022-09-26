Watch CBS News

Volatility hitting U.S. and U.K. economies

Rick Newman, a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance, joins CBS News to discuss the ongoing impact of the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike, the historic drop of the British pound and how concerned Americans should be about the economy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.