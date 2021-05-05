Live

Analyzing Trump's defense of pardoning Joe Arpaio

President Trump faced criticism from both sides of the aisle for his pardon of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. How will his latest defense of the pardon be perceived? CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris joins CBSN with more.
