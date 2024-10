Analyzing the impact of gerrymandering on 2024 races This election season, many voters are casting their ballots in legislative districts that have been newly redrawn to account for population changes based on the 2020 census. In some states, the politicians who control the redrawing of congressional maps can change district lines in a way that maximizes their party's advantage, a process called "gerrymandering." CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has more.