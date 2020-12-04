Amy Adams addresses criticism of her new film "Hillbilly Elegy" "Hillbilly Elegy" has been one of the most popular movies on Netflix in recent weeks, but critics have tossed almost nothing but hatchets, creating what director Ron Howard called "the biggest differential" he's ever had "between critical consensus and audience approval ratings." Award-winning actress Amy Adams, who plays Beverly Vance in the film, talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil about this gap and why the movie resonates with viewers.