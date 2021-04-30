Live

Amtrak engineer will not be charged

An engineer involved in a 2015 deadly train derailment will not face criminal charges. Prosecutors say they can't prove that the engineer, Brandon Bostian, acted with "conscious disregard" when he accelerated the train. Reena Ninan has more.
