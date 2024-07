Americans taking "coolcations" to escape hot weather Some Americans are beating the summer heat this year by going on so-called "coolcations." Instead of soaking in the sun and hitting hotspots like the beach, travelers are opting for areas that are a bit more cooled off this time of year by heading north, according to Condé Nast Traveler. Erin Florio, executive editor of Condé Nast Traveler, joined CBS News to discuss the trend.