Americans struggle to pay rent amid pandemic as fears of a housing crisis loom Experts worry a housing crisis is looming as more Americans are unable to pay rent after losing their jobs during the pandemic. While a federal moratorium stalled evictions in certain places, one renter who spoke to CBS News' Anna Werner says she and some of her neighbors were still served with notices. One of the housing complex's owners later said this was a mistake. Werner investigates the growing issue for our series, Financial Fallout.