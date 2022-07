Americans over 50 urged to get COVID-19 vaccine amid surge of Omicron variants The White House is telling all Americans over the age of 50 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the latest Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, quickly spread across the country. According to the CDC, those subvariants are now responsible for more than 80% of all new cases. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.