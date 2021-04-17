Live

American wrongly accused of Chinese espionage

American Xiaoxing Xi, chair of Temple University Physics Department, was wrongly accused of sending American technology to China and worries about his career. Bill Whitaker's report "Collateral Damage" will air Sunday, August 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
