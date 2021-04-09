Live

American Airlines pilot dies in cockpit

An American Airlines pilot died in the air, on a flight from Phoenix to Boston. The plane was diverted and landed safely in Syracuse, N.Y. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave spoke to CBSN about the incident.
