American Academy of Pediatrics recommends weight-loss drugs for some younger patients Weight-loss medications surged in popularity this year. A survey from Kaiser Family Foundation found one in eight adults have taken drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. Demand for the drugs has also skyrocketed among younger people. As childhood and adolescent obesity cases skyrocket, the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends weight loss drugs for some younger patients.