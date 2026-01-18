America at 250 – and a reckoning for President Trump One year into President Donald Trump's second term in office (which in recent days has seen military incursions in Venezuela, a Justice Department investigation of the chairman of the Federal Reserve, and the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent), "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Lindsay Chervinsky, executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon; Washington Post columnist George F. Will; and Atlantic staff writer Vivian Salama, about what this coming year – the 250th since the colonies declared their independence – will mean for America's future.