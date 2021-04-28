Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tensions grow between the White House and FBI

The White House is sticking by President Trump's wiretap allegations, raising tensions with FBI Director James Comey, who's asked the Justice Department to publicly reject the claim. The Washington Post's Amber Phillips discusses on CBSN.
