Amazon set to launch Sidewalk mesh network across the U.S. Starting on June 8, all Amazon smart devices across the U.S. will automatically be linked to one another as a part of Amazon's Sidewalk network. The goal is to create a low bandwidth network bridging all devices so that users can reboot malfunctioning equipment and even locate missing objects outside of the house. However, Sidewalk runs off of device owners' personal Wi-FI, prompting some security concerns. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins Tanya Rivero with his analysis.