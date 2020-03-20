Amazon executive on coronavirus precautions Amazon temporarily closed its Queens, New York facility, after an employee that worked there tested positive for coronavirus. Separately, the retail giant is hiring 100,000 new workers to meet a growing demand, as more people go online to shop. Jay Carney, Amazon's senior vice president of global corporate affairs and former press secretary for President Obama, joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the retail giant's business decisions in light of the coronavirus.