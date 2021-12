Amanda Fairbanks on “The Lost Boys Of Montauk,” evolution of eastern Long Island In "The Lost Boys of Montauk," published by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS, author Amanda Fairbanks traces the evolution of eastern Long Island. At the heart of her story are four commercial fishermen from vastly different backgrounds who shared a tragic fate, lost at sea together more than 30 years ago. Anthony Mason has the details.